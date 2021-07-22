One of the paramount southwest monarchs, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has decided to step into the Sunday Igboho saga

The Ooni of Ife has set up a committee made up of over 20 Yoruba leaders to investigate the issues surrounding Igboho's arrest

According to the committee's coordinator, Akin Osuntokun, the decision was made by the traditional ruler a month ago

Ife, Osun - In order to take an objective look into the arrest and possible extradition of Sunday Igboho, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has inaugurated a 28-member committee of south-west leaders.

Akin Osuntokun, the committee coordinator, on Thursday, July 22, disclosed that the panel will investigate issues surrounding the activist's ordeals, The Cable reports.

Timely coincidence

Osuntokun disclosed that the committee had been set up in June, adding that it is only a coincidence that the news is coming on the heels of Igboho's arrest, Punch added.

He said:

“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus.

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou.

"Nonetheless, the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future.”

Beninoise court to hear Igboho extradition case on Thursday, July 22

Meanwhile, a court in Benin Republic had fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba activist.

This scheduled hearing was disclosed by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Wednesday, July 21.

The Yoruba secessionist who is still in the custody of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou will know his fate during the hearing.

Koiki on Wednesday noted that the hearing will afford Igboho's legal team the avenue to present and defend the activist's case.

His words:

“I can confirm, he will have the opportunity to be heard at the Benin Republic court, they respect international law. It will be held today (Thursday) by God’s grace. The sitting will be held at 10am in the morning at the Benin Republic court.

“The court will determine the fate of the extradition and we’ll also have the opportunity to present our case especially on the personality of Igboho."

