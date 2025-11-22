A Nigerian lady has turned to internet users for help over what she observed on her face since relocating to the United Kingdom

The diasporan expressed worry about the development on her face despite being a young adult

Many people offered her advice on what to do to rid her face of the unexpected development forming on it

A lady, @ask_of_classyjudy1, has cried out for help online over what she noticed on her face after relocating to the UK.

She shared a picture of her face on TikTok.

A young lady seeks help to rid her face of wrinkles. Photo Credit: @ask_of_classyjudy1

The worried lady pointed out that she is a young adult and yet has started to develop what looks like wrinkles on her face. Words overlaid on her TikTok post read:

"Girl to girl...How do I clear these wrinkles? I'm still a young adult, but ever since I relocated, I've started developing them."

Social media users offered her solutions to the problem.

A lady who relocated to the UK says she noticed wrinkles on her face. Photo Credit: @ask_of_classyjudy1

Watch her video below:

Lady's worry about her skin stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

KERO LINE said:

"Girlll..All I can say to you is to be intentional about having enough sleep or rest..That's the starting point ,then the food that you eat on a daily plus cut down on sugars and then I would advise to learn some simple face yoga exercises it really helps a lot and finally be intentional about drinking water like it's a drug you need to cleanse your body...You be okay in no time."

Noel❤️✨ said:

"It’s not wrinkles you have a smile line . You smile a lot or ur smile hard and it’s beautiful and you have eye bags from stress , smile line that’s genetics some people’s own is prominent like mine 😌 and yours and a for eye bags rest more dear."

Adjoa said:

"They're not wrinkles, dear. they're just lines. we still see ur youth. when ur wrinkles set in, they'll still be beautiful. try and get sleep as much as possible, and do face yoga."

TRUTH Seeker said:

"Those are worry lines.... Stop worrying... Read your Bible and have happy thoughts... Face yoga won't work if you are not at peace."

Black Diamond 💎 said:

"Check your gene dear maybe in your family people get older faster if not then do face yoga exercise."

DewywithDee said:

"Do face yoga exercises it works like magic…be consistent and don’t give up…that what have been doing o and it’s working for me..search for face yoga exercises here on TikTok,go with ur preferred coach and you are welcome."

Lady shares observation after moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has pointed out something she noticed about her skin after relocating to Canada.

Ahead of her relocation to the North American country, she had expected that her face would become clear when she arrived.

However, the reverse was the case after a couple of weeks and the lady made a video showing how she looked three weeks in Canada. Eventually, her face got clear, as could be seen in the concluding part of her video.

