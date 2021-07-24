Sunday Igboho has been agitating for the Yoruba Nation and had to go into hiding after his house was raided and he was declared a wanted man

The whereabouts of the Yoruba Nation agitator remained unknown until he was arrested in Benin Republic while trying to flee to Germany

Until his extradition is decided, Igboho is in the custody of Brigade économique et financière (BEF), the equivalent of Nigeria’s EFCC

The embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is reportedly cooling his heels at the Economic and Financial Brigade station in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Known in Benin Republic as Brigade économique et financière (BEF), it is seen as an equivalent of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The visible white building close to the white car is the Economic and Financial Brigade.

When TheCable paid a visit to the place on Friday, July 23, some fans of Igboho were present to show their support and solidarity.

BEF is said to be one of the buildings located within the premises of the ministry of interior and public security in Benin Republic.

BEF is being housed inside the ministry of interior and public security.

Igboho's supporters were outside the building to show support.

How Igboho met his "nemesis"

Igboho who had been declared a wanted man by Nigeria's Department of State Services was apprehended on Monday, July 19, at the airport in Cotonou while en route to Germany with his wife, Ropo.

His wife was later released and her passport was returned.

Will Igboho be extradited?

The federal government is demanding that the Yoruba nation agitator be extradited to Nigeria, but his lawyers are fighting against it.

A court in Benin Republic had fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of the embattled activist.

The extradition hearing was later adjourned till Monday, July 26, to allow the federal government to bring up whatever evidence they may have against Igboho. Till then, the activist will remain in custody.

Why Igboho will win in court

Legit.ng had reported that there are hopes Igboho will be favoured by the verdict of the Cour De’appal in Cotonou where he is being arraigned.

The optimism was expressed by Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to the Yoruba Nation activist.

He gave his reasons for his optimism which are:

Benin Republic obeys rule of law

Igboho has a powerful legal team working very hard to secure his freedom.

