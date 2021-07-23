PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cotonou, Benin Republic - The court hearing of embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly as Sunday Igboho over immigration-related issues has been adjourned to Monday, July 26.

The Nation reports that the court on Thursday, July 22, ordered that Igboho be remanded in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou pending the submission of charges by the Nigerian government.

Legit.ng gathered that Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou on Monday, July 19, while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

According to the report, a statement by the media communications secretary of the Yoruba self-determination groups’ umbrella body Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the case has been adjourned till Monday, July 26.

Adeleye said that this would allow the federal government to bring up whatever evidence they may have against Igboho.

The statement read:

“The lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons: that contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no extradition agreement

“That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria. What the Nigerian government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence.”

The Guardian also reports that few hours after proceedings, Igboho was returned to cell in Benin Republic as the Court D’Appeal in Cotouno adjourned the case.

Igboho and his wife have been in custody since their arrest at the Cardinal Bernardin International airport, Cotonou, as they attempted to board a flight to Germany on Monday, July 19.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there were hopes that Sunday Igboho would be favoured by the verdict of the Cour De’appal in Cotonou where he is being arraigned.

The optimism was expressed by Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to the Yoruba Nation activist, who spoke on the hearing on Thursday, July 22, after it was adjourned.

Koiki noted that he is certain of his principal's eventual victory because the neighbouring African country obeys the rule of law and follows due process in judicial issues.

