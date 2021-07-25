Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has got her fans and followers gushing over her on social media

The beautiful mother of four shared a stunning video of her family rocking matching colours of outfits

Chacha was spotted dancing happily with a wide smile on her face as she struck different poses for the camera

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Actress Chacha Eke Faani has a lot of reasons to be thankful.

The beautiful film star and her family were recently spotted in matching outfits as they took their little baby Diamond to church.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Chacha Eke Faani's little baby goes to church. Photos: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Chacha Eke Faani's daughter goes to church

The actress shared a lovely video showing her family dressed beautifully for church. Chacha looked happy as she struck different poses with her husband and kids before the camera.

She was also spotted dancing joyfully in her blue and gold outfit.

Watch the cute video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

adaezeeluke:

"Too beautiful. Thanks be to God."

jnrpope:

"Congratulations."

ettar_hair_affairs:

"This is how u will be forever my fav. Happy."

iamflash_ug1:

"I just dey smile like mumu here."

chelvina_bona:

"So beautiful."

africanbeautyokoye:

"Wow such a beautiful family."

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"This is d BEST video ever."

pretty.oluchi:

"Congratulations mama."

lisara_wigs:

"Beautiful family. peace unto you all, great man great woman perfect kids."

iamflash_ug1:

"Beautiful."

adanmaluke:

"This is so cute."

isaac.chinwe:

"Oh lord! Am more in love with this family."

Redeemed and Restored

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chacha Eke Faani celebrated her 34th birthday with beautiful photos.

The movie star donned a lovely sequined low cut dress with her hair packed in neat waves on her head. She complemented the look with minimal jewellery and makeup.

The mum of four in her short caption revealed that she felt redeemed, restored, revived and renewed.

Source: Legit