Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has expressed gratitude to God for answering all her secret prayers

The mother of one then shared the reason for her celebration with her loyal fans and colleagues on social media

Nigerians took to her comment section to gush over her new property as they wished her well in all her endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Congratulations are pouring in for actress Etinosa as she becomes the latest celebrity to own a house of her own.

Etinosa recently made the announcement on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Etinosa Idemudia becomes a Lagos landlady. Photos: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Landlady Etinosa

Etinosa expressed gratitude to God as she noted that she prayed for a child and a home a few years ago. According to her, things haven't been so easy but all she prayed for are now a reality.

She then urged her fans to celebrate with her as she counts her blessings.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Big big congratulations darling."

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations."

officialswazzi:

"Congratulations."

iamlizzyjay:

"Etiiiinnnnn congratulations to you, I'm sooo happy for you, More and more blessings I pray for you."

aloma_dmw:

"Congratulations."

funmiawelewa:

"Congratulations sweet."

sirbalocomedy_:

"Congratulations sis. Many more keys to come."

sneezemankind:

"Huge congratulations."

sambasaofficial:

"Congratulations Etinosa."

etek_notions:

"Congratulations otemwen."

jiganbabaoja:

"Congratulations dear."

Etinosa blasts unfaithful men

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress told men to stop deceiving themselves by getting married to good women knowing that the exact person they want is outside.

The mum of one disclosed that some men would get married to a particular type of woman just to please family and society. Such men would then go on to rent expensive places for their exact dream woman who matches him in every way.

The actress questioned why they can not just marry their spec and build their home in love and happiness instead of pretending all over the place for society validation.

Source: Legit