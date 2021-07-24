Veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post she made

The actress turned a year older on Saturday, July 24, and she shared controversial photos to mark her big day

Chukwurah stated that she represents Nigeria and the country needs the mercy and restoration of God

To address the ills of Nigeria, veteran actress Clarion Chukwurah went uncovered for her birthday photoshoot.

The actress clocked 57 on Saturday, July 24, and she decided to use herself as an example of present-day Nigeria.

Veteran actress Clarion Chukwurah celebrates her birthday. Photos: @clarionchukwurah

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Clarion Chukwurah

The lovely actress shared photos of herself in a colourful print. She wore a long skirt with lovely headgear. The film star, however, had beads around her neck down to her chest.

The photos showed that Chukwurah wasn't wearing a top to cover her chest. She, however, used her hands to hide her chest.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Chukwurah talked about the past glory of Nigeria and the current state. According to her, Nigeria needs mercy and restoration to continue standing.

The actress also noted that the Holyspirit inspired her.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Reactions

ekemini_otong:

"Thought she gave her life to Christ, abi she don collect am back."

cherryentafield:

"The second slide is actually beautiful."

neto_glad:

"I thought she said she's now a Jahova witness."

loveify24:

"Clarence shot it, happy birthday ma."

miz_anuri:

"I thought they said she’s a new creature?? Happy birthday ma. Welcome back to the street."

thatibogirl:

"Is it me or these photos kinda look weird."

fred_ahamioje:

"Which kind Jehovah Witness be dis?"

hush.vendi:

"What’s happening?Who wan con dey show good example to the youths?"

rejoiceyami:

"Even them too dey snap this kain pic? Happy birthday to her."

nwokejinkiru:

"Thought I heard she is now a minister of God....happy birthday ma."

