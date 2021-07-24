Nigeria has been described as a lucky country over the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the Emir of Daura, things would have been very difficult for Nigeria if not for the presidency of Buhari

Going further, he disclosed that the common people in the state are always eager to welcome the president given that he has done well for the country

The Emir of Daura has revealed that the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari is a blessing to Nigeria at this point in time.

According to Umar Faruk Umar, things would have been very difficult for the people of the country if not for Buhari at the helm of affairs, The Cable reports.

Emir of Daura says Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari as President. Photo: Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu on his Facebook page said the emir made this known on Friday, July 23, when the president visited him at his palace in Daura, Kastina state.

He said:

“Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today.”

Buhari expresses worry over lingering banditry in northwest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Buhari expressed concern in his Daura country home Katsina state, on Thursday, July 22, about the lingering banditry in the northwest.

He described the situation as most disturbing and a source of concern to him because the bandits and their victims belong to the same tribe and religion.

Legit.ng gathered that the president, who spoke while hosting 12 governors and some federal lawmakers, said the lingering development in the northwest is the most amazing to him.

