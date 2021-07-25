Nigerians took to their social media pages to celebrate with Esther Benyeogo after she became the last person standing

Esther was among the six other contestants Naomi Mac, Kpee, Kitay, Dapo, and Eaziee who made it to the finals

The young woman was grateful to God for making her win as she used that opportunity to preach to her followers about Jesus

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Esther Benyeogo from Team Darey has emerged as the winner of the music competition The Voice Nigeria season 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Esther Benyeogo wins season 3 of The Voice Nigeria. Photos: @iambenyeogo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Congratulations, Esther Benyeogo

After 18 weeks of intense training and performances on the platform, Esther went home with a whopping N10m prize money, a brand new car and a recording deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Esther beat the five other contestants, Naomi Mac, Kitay, Dapo, Eaziee, and Kpee to emerge the winner.

Reacting to her win, Esther said:

"To everyone who supported, prayed, voted. God bless you, my family! JESUS WON!!"

She also appreciated her coach Darey for his selflessness towards ensuring she won the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

kechiofficial:

"AYYYYYY but I had a feeling about you so I’m not even surprised!! SO well deserved. congratulations!!! @womiye omg!!"

kie_kie__:

"Congratulations."

kingsleypst:

"Praise God."

imanseofficial:

"Congratulations Esther. You are the voice!!"

joepraize_de_emperor:

"È-Star ... I will write my own epistle later but for now the message is clear that you are the very first contestant who went into a major competition like the voice who was not ashamed to say I BELONG TO JESUS... You have changed the narrative wrongly written by some of our brothers and sisters who love to say "I started in choir, I used to sing in the choir, I used to be a choir leader, soloist and all... you have made it clear that you can start from the choir, church and still remain in there. You have shown that it is indeed old school to hide your love for Jesus."

nikkilaoye:

"Aww yayyy God did it, You did it. So happy for you. Congratulations dear @iambenyeogo.. Keep shining his light everywhere you go."

Kingdom wins Nigerian Idol season 6

Legit.ng earlier reported that the young man was the last man standing on the show.

Kingdom walked away with N50m worth of prizes, N30 in cash, an SUV. He also got a six-track recording contract and three of the songs will be video shot.

The moment Kingdom was pronounced the winner, the young man couldn't believe it.

Source: Legit.ng