2019 Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi and Gedoni are set to become first time parents as they have a baby on the way

Khafi took to social media with the announcement and also accompanied it with an adorable photo

Fans and colleagues of the parents to be have taken to the comment section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemates, Khafi and Gedoni got married in 2020 and they have taken to social media with a beautiful announcement.

Khafi revealed on her Instagram page that they are expecting their first child together, she accompanied the announcement with a photo of her baby bump.

Khafi and Gedoni prepare to become first time parents Photo credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Gedoni was also in the picture as he lovingly held his wife in the photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taking to the caption, Khafi disclosed that people had been predicting that she was pregnant even before their marriage.

She however expressed joy over the fact that it had finally come to pass.

"According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years. I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.#BabyKhadoni2021"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple in the comment section, read some of them below:

Tolanibaj:

"Congratulations."

Jemimaosunde:

"OMG!!!! Congratulations darling!!!!!"

Toyin_abraham:

"Congratulations."

Lalaakindoju:

"Yaayyyyyyy. We can shout now. Congrats again and again my loves."

Abimbolacraig:

"Congratulations love."

Thebeverlynaya:

"Awwwww ! Congratulations."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Gedoni marks two years of meeting Khafi

BBNaija star Gedoni Ekpata took to to his social media page to celebrate two years of meeting his wife Khafi Kareem on the Pepper Dem show.

Gedoni recalled how they both walked into the house without knowing that they would be walking into each other's lives forever.

According to the reality star, it had been two years of fun, friendship, arguments, agreements and disagreements. He also noted that they have supported and encouraged themselves over the years.

Source: Legit