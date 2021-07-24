Entrepreneur Obi Cubana has continued to show how much he loves his wife as they have fun in the Maldives

The nightlife businessman's wife shared a video of her husband's thoughtful gesture towards her

Nigerians took to her comment section to gush over the love of the couple as many pray for the Cubana family

Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana and his wife are having a beautiful time in the Maldives as they have been updating their followers with photos and videos on social media.

Obi Cubana's wife shares a video of themselves in the Maldives. Photos:@lush_eby

Life in the Maldives

Recently, the entrepreneur's wife Eby shared a video showing how her husband is spoiling her in the beautiful city.

In the video, Eby opened a door and it showed a pool below the room she shares with her husband. The camera panned towards their room and Obi Cubana was spotted beside a bed.

Lovely flowers were spotted on the bed with a love-shaped decoration. As soon as Eby spotted it, she gushed with love and Cubana was heard saying,

"I promised to give you the world. The world is yours."

Watch the cute video below:

The video shows Eby choosing the oil she wants for her spa session.

Reactions

mc_lerhea:

"Heei God! Aunty u pple oppress for Naija, we go UAR, still yet now you are stepping On our necks from the international! JK I love love."

ubifranklintriplemg:

"Too much doings."

iam_mrse:

"Enjoy my Darling, you deserve it since 1800."

jo1ny_4_good:

"How can God stop blessing your hubby???? Thanks to your darling for showing the husbands that loving their wives in these promiscuous times is very possible."

prouddiobugirl:

"Awwwwwwwww you both make marriage interesting. sweet holy spirit, have your way."

plegendmedia:

"I go love ooo. With money ooo. Because money dey oil love."

princessekwuribe:

"It’s not just about the money, I love how he loves you."

Obi Cubana and his friends

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entrepreneur and his wealthy friends showed off their swimming skills.

A video captured the moment Cubana gave his friends swimming directions.

In a different video, Cubana's wife was heard in the background urging her darling husband not to swim too far.

The videos stirred mixed reactions from followers with many making references to the words of caution by his wife.

Source: Legit