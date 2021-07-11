Kingdom has won season 6 of the Nigerian Idol Music show and the moment was what no one should miss

While giving his speech, the winner acknowledged God as he specially thanked each of the top nine contestants

Francis was also given his moment as he read from a piece of paper he said he had prepared irrespective of the outcome of the show

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

After several weeks of keen competition, Kingdom finally emerged the winner of the Season 6 Nigerian Idol. It was an emotionally charged moment for all.

According to Punch, the winner of the show will walk away with N50m worth of prizes, N30 in cash, an SUV. That is not all, the artiste will also get a six-track recording contract and three of the songs will be video shot.

The show opened in a grand style as judges took the audience unexpectedly, performing a rehashed version of Master KG's Jerusalema.

Kingdom won season 6 of the Nigerian Idol amid pomp and fanfare. Photo source: @nigerianidol

Source: Instagram

Ever wondered what DJ Sose and IK Osakioduwa would sound like singing? They did some justice to the song.

Sheyi Shey breezed through her part as she performed a part of the song. After the judges, the top nine contestants came on stage and owned the song, inserting their lyrics.

Before the show started properly, the contestants relived their various sweet moments. For the finale, the show had over 16 million votes within a week. Over 80 million votes were recorded throughout the season.

Francis revealed that before he got into the show, he had been trying for six years. When talking about the live show, Kingdom said he felt it is all about touching souls.

Artistes that performed were Aya Starr, Ice Prince, Patoranking and Chike.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some ex-contestants of the Nigerian Idol walked down the memory lane of singing on the stage with some of their favourite singers as the judges.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Clinton, Faith Mac, and Deloye shared how impacting the singing show was even though they didn't make it to the end of the show.

Clinton revealed that he applied for the singing show at the last minute. According to him, he had auditioned first for the show in 2015 and he did not get in.

Source: Legit