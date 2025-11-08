Students and parents at the Nigeria Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja, are worried as WAEC reportedly introduces new subjects for the 2026 WASSCE

The sudden directive conflicts with the education ministry’s plan that only new students in SS1 would begin the revised national curriculum in 2025/2026

WAEC is yet to clarify if the new subject offerings will apply nationwide, leaving students uncertain about exam preparation

Students of the Nigeria Air Force Secondary School in Ikeja, Lagos, have been thrown into confusion following a new directive on subject offerings for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The school on Saturday issued a circular informing parents that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has approved new subjects for the upcoming examination cycle, TheCable reported.

The announcement has unsettled students currently in SS3, many of whom had not been taught the new subjects now listed as compulsory for the forthcoming WASSCE.

The circular stated that the adjustments would take effect for those sitting the exam in less than six months.

Students, parents express uncertainty over change

The development follows Nigeria’s introduction of a revised national curriculum for basic and secondary education, scheduled for rollout in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The new framework is designed to reduce subject overload while integrating digital literacy and entrepreneurship studies. It also reinstates history as a standalone subject at the lower levels.

According to the Ministry of Education, the reform was to begin only with new students entering Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS1, and SS1.

Those already midway through their studies were expected to complete their programmes under the old syllabu s before the new one would be fully adopted.

However, the communique from the Lagos school suggests that WAEC intends to implement the new subject offerings ahead of that transition plan.

This has sparked panic among parents and guardians, who fear that students may be forced to sit for subjects they were never prepared for.

WAEC yet to respond to enquiries

When contacted, Moyosola Adesina, spokesperson of WAEC, did not respond to calls or messages seeking clarification on the development.

Folashade Boriowo, director of press at the Federal Ministry of Education, said only WAEC could explain its position regarding the new examination framework.

It remains unclear whether the changes announced by the Nigeria Air Force Secondary School reflect a broader policy direction for all schools or a local miscommunication awaiting official clarification from WAEC.

The uncertainty has left many SS3 students anxious about their readiness for the 2026 WASSCE.

