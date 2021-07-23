Obi Cubana and his friends are having nothing short of an amazing time on their trip to the Maldives

The wealthy businessman recently flooded his Instagram page with videos of him and his friends swimming

Some followers and colleagues flooded the comment section to hail the businessman and commend his swimming skills

Socialite Obi Cubana is currently having a time of his life on a vacation to the Maldives and he has been sharing updates with his followers on social media.

The businessman man in a series of video posts shared on his Instagram page was spotted swimming alongside other male friends who joined him on the trip.

One of the videos captured the moment Cubana gave his friends swimming directions.

Obi Cubana shows off swimming skills.

Source: Instagram

In a different video, Cubana's wife was heard in the background urging her darling husband not to swim too far.

Sharing the post on his page, Cubana wrote:

"swimming on a very hot afternoon with them boys ‍♂️See me moving like a big fat whale."

See his post below:

Followers react

The videos stirred mixed reactions from followers with many making references to the words of caution by his wife.

Read comments below:

beeyeenka said:

"It’s the don’t go too far ooo for me."

e_d_n_a_001 said:

"Enjoy yourselves, you all deserve it after all the hard work."

lazbery said:

"Don’t go too far ooo that is love speaking."

callme_frodd said:

"@simplyelotam Uncle Chuchu this your technique you go teach me abeg."

james_eddiejames said:

"Obi, jirikwa nwayo. If you swim small, you go rest make we no hear stories that touch the heart."

iam_kingnath said:

"The voice Don’t go too far."

I started dating my wife when I was living in one room - Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the businessman revealed the state his wife met him before they got married.

He disclosed that she wasn't about the money and they were happy together before moving to a three-bedroom flat after their wedding.

Obi Cubana who praised his wife endlessly also touched on the importance of money in any marriage.

