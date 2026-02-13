Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, gave former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a 48-hour ultimatum to disown a statement issued by his aide

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has given former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly disown a statement issued by his aide, in connection with a recent meeting in Minna.

The controversy arose after Fayose, in an X post on Wednesday, claimed Atiku met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State earlier this week to discuss the 2027 presidential race.

Fayose said Atiku is “70 percent certain” of becoming the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and is reportedly seeking Makinde as his running mate.

Allegations of financial commitments and political negotiations

Fayose further alleged that Makinde agreed to join the ADC on the condition that he would receive the party’s vice-presidential ticket.

He also claimed that Makinde pledged ₦10 billion, to be released in two tranches, as an initial contribution to the party, with additional funds to follow when the campaign begins.

He suggested that Atiku’s camp considers Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, unlikely to accept a vice-presidential role or gain broad acceptance in the North as a potential successor.

Atiku’s camp rejects claims as “shameless concoction”

In response, Atiku’s camp dismissed Fayose’s allegations, describing them as “shameless concoction” and “beer parlour talk.”

The statement, signed by Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, condemned Fayose’s claims as “reckless and malicious fabrication.”

“At no time did former Vice President Atiku Abubakar engage in the imaginary horse-trading described in that laughable script.

“There were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets. There were no discussions about ₦10 billion contributions. There were no zoning manipulations. There were no delegate-delivery guarantees. And there is certainly no clandestine ‘Dubai meeting’ on any such agenda," the statement said.

Fayose threatens to spill more beans

In a counter-statement on X, Fayose expressed amusement at Atiku’s response and warned that unless a rebuttal is issued within 48 hours, he will reveal more details about the Minna meeting.

“Because of my respect for Atiku, I will want to assume that he did not authorise the press statement and I will expect that after seeing it, he will within 48 hours, cause a rebuttal to be issued on it.

“Should Atiku not publicly disown the statement within the next 48 hours, I will have no option but to spill more beans (the facilitators and executioners) of the Minna meeting, particularly what was said about Wike) and by then, I will be doing so without any atom of respect for him. Till then, we keep our gunpowder dry," Fayose wrote.

The political spat has intensified speculation about possible alliances and negotiations ahead of the 2027 elections, with Fayose signalling further revelations if his ultimatum is not met.

