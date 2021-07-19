Nollywood actress Deborah Shokoya has taken to her social media page to share a piece of good news with her fans

The film star turned a new age on Monday, July 19, and she expressed gratitude to God who kept her safe

Colleagues and fans took to Debbie's comment section to shower the actress with love and kind words

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Yoruba film star Deborah Shokoya popularly called Debbie is celebrating as she recently turned a new age.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Debbie Shokoya celebrates her birthday. Photos:@debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Debbie Shokoya is a year older

As expected, the actress shared lovely photos on her Instagram page to mark her special day.

In one of the photos, Debbie donned a yellow long dress as she excitedly posed for the camera.

According to the actress, she is a living testimony.

In another photo, Debbie donned a red shirt dress with silver earrings to match.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the film star said she is ready to impact more lives as she starts a new journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Best wishes for the birthday girl

adolapotaiwo:

"Happy birthday sis mmytc."

btooper466:

"To you whom I cherish alot and have always respected. May all your secret prayers be answered perfectly IJN.... HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG SIS. GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE. I love you."

arikevresin:

"Happy birthday sis."

porsh___accesories:

"Happy birthday."

arikeade002:

"Happy birthday maami."

tijani.nike:

"Happy birthday ma llnp."

kids_are_talented:

"Happy birthday sis, God bless your new age."

twealth_101:

"Happy birthday to you my fav."

temilade04:

"Happy birthday to you sis."

tihanah_fabrics:

"Bdae blessings on you ma’am. More life more wins."

im_unusual_pinky:

"Happy birthday."

Jaye Kuti's official birthday photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Jaye Kuti got a surprise birthday party that was put together by her loved ones.

The Yoruba film star shared beautiful slides showing the simple yet stunning decoration of the hall where she had her party.

Jaiye also shared a photo showing the moment she walked into the venue. She was not expecting it.

Source: Legit