President Buhari was in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state for this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration

After the festivities, the Nigerian leader visited the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar

The president expressed regret that he could not visit his hometown as much as he would like due to the constraints of cost and security

The Emir of Daura thanked Buhari for the visit as he noted that Nigeria was lucky to have someone like him at the helm of affairs

President Muhammadu Buhari said could take a trip to his hometown, Daura, Katsina state, every two weeks if he liked and nobody could stop him.

He, however, said there were things to put into consideration such as the high cost that presidential movements accrue and exposing security personnel to the weather, PM News reports.

According to Buhari, he would prefer the money be put to better use like improving schools, clinics and hospitals.

The president made the statement on Friday, July 23, when he paid a visit to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, at his palace.

President visited the Emir of Daura at his palace in Katsina. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He noted that his people are known for farming and he also has his farm in Daura.

Expressing regret over his inability to visit his kinsmen often, he gave them assurance that his heart remains with them.

Buhari saved Nigeria

Also speaking, the Emir of Daura expressed his gratitude to President Buhari for always creating time to visit his hometown and the palace despite his tight schedule.

According to him, Nigeria is lucky to have someone like Buhari “at this point in time”, Daily Trust reports.

The traditional ruler who believes the president has done well said the visit to Daura was a reflection of his good character. He added that the people were proud of him.

The monarch added that the people will not stop praying for Buhari.

Buhari donates 22 cows

President Buhari has been celebrated by his people after he put smiles on their faces.

In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, the Nigerian leader on Friday, July 23, made a donation of 22 cows to serving military personnel in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari on Friday concluded an eight-day working visit to his Katsina, where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home.

