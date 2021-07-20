Muslims in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year's Eid-El Kabir

Not one to be left out, President Buhari took a trip to his hometown in Katsina where he observed the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers

The Nigerian leader who was dressed in a sky blue flowing robe was spotted walking back home after the prayers

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

President Muhammadu Buhari is in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state where he joined his kinsmen to observe the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Tuesday, July 20.

The Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Safiyanu Yusuf, led the prayers which held at the Kofar Arewa Prayer ground, The Punch reports.

The prayers were reported to have started immediately Buhari arrived at the prayer ground at about 10am.

Buhari observed this year's Eid-El-Kabir in Daura. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, who was also present at the prayer ground, offered prayers for President Buhari and for Nigeria.

Buhari walks back home

A video shared by Aso Rock Villa on Facebook showed President Buhari trekking back home after participating in the prayers.

The Nigerian leader, who was dressed in a sky blue flowing robe (Babariga) with heavy security surrounding him, was seen hailing the crowd lining the sides of the road.

Watch the video below:

Sai Buhari!

Nigerians were spotted in the comment section hailing the president.

Esther Emeka-Nwankpa commented:

"Love this man so much. May God keep him in perfect health and peace of mind."

Umar Farouq Mahmoud Said wrote:

"The Grand patron of the Masses May Allah guide and protect you Sir."

Abd Kabir Abu Mujaahid added:

"The best leader. May Allah accept it as an act of ibaadah."

Tajudeen I'd Busari said:

"So, we should give him a special award for trekking."

Katsina, Daura emirates suspend sallah festivities

Legit.ng had reported that two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura, suspended public activities for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

The two emirate councils implored residents to use the Sallah period to offer prayers for peace in the state and in the country.

Source: Legit.ng