The philanthropic gestures of President Muhammadu Buhari in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities have been celebrated

The Nigerian leader on Friday, July 23, made a donation of 22 cows to serving military personnel in Daura, Katsina state

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman who made the disclosure in a statement revealed that the president made the gesture before departing Katsina

Daura, Katsina state - Serving military personnel in Katsina state will not forget Friday, July 23, following the philanthropic gestures of President Muhammadu Buhari.

There was joy and celebration among the officers serving in Katsina and Daura areas after the Nigerian leader donated 22 before returning to Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari gifts serving military officers 22 cows in Katsina state.

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari on Friday concluded an eight-day working visit to his home state, where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a release shared on his official Facebook page gave a breakdown of the beneficiaries of the cows.

According to him, five cows were given to the Brigade and Air Force bases in Katsina, another 5 to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura while the soldiers on guard duty at the president’s residence received two cows.

Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari donates N1m, cows, rice to NYSC members

Earlier, there was joy and celebration among members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 20, over the philanthropic gestures of President Buhari.

In the spirit of festivity, President Buhari gifted the corps members and NYSC officials N1 million, two cows, and 20 bags of rice.

Disclosing the president's show of kindness in a statement, the spokesman of the service in Katsina, Alex Obemeata, said the gifts came when a delegation visited him at his private residence.

Gbajabiamila, APC Governors Storm Daura to pay Sallah Homage to Buhari

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, July 22, led some members of the lower chamber to pay Sallah homage to President Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader also played host governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in his country home located along Kongolam Road, Daura.

Pictures of the politicians at the president’s abode were shared by one of his media aides, Buhari Sallau, on Facebook.

