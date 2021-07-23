Contractors have been asked not to send gifts to those in authority according to President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the president, the contractors should use their resources to help those in need of assistance

Meanwhile, the president says he would have loved to visit his hometown, Daura, more often but will not do so because of the costs it would attract

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged contractors who have enjoyed government patronage as well as other privileged citizens to use their resources to support less privileged members of society.

President Buhari gave the charge when he paid a visit to the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar.

He said passing gifts and ‘cheques’ to people in authority or already comfortable to buy favour is not the right approach.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari challenged beneficiaries of government patronage to go to their respective communities and engage in corporate social responsibilities.

The President said: “I don’t want tour cheque. Go and assist our communities” instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including his office.

“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities,” he said.

The President noted he would love to visit Daura more frequently but for the high cost of presidential movements and exposing security personnel to the weather, assuring his heart remains with the people.

“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me.

“But the cost to the movement is high. I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals,” said the President.

The President said the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30-month civil war

“We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into political crisis. We had a 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.

“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them,” he added.

The President, who recalled fond memories of visiting the Palace as a military Head of State, expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years.

