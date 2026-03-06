A relationship counsellor has expressed her excitement online following her graduation from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Sarah Eze, a relationship counsellor, has bagged a first-class honours degree in pharmacy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The relationship counsellor celebrated her academic milestone in a Facebook post on March 5.

Relationship counsellor makes history at UNN

Sarah shared pictures of herself in her academic gown, noting that she is a proud graduate of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

She pointed out that she did not just study pharmacy at UNN, but earned a first-class degree. Sarah said she was honoured to be a part of the first set of Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) graduates from the faculty.

Sarah also revealed that she was officially inducted into the pharmacy profession by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) on February 26. She expressed joy that her years of discipline, sleepless nights and sacrifices have finally paid off.

While appreciating God for her academic feat, she looked forward to making an impact. She encouraged people notto give up on their dreams. Her Facebook post read:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself.

"Dr. Sarah Eze.N. (Pharm.D), a First Class graduate.

"A proud graduate of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

"I didn’t just study Pharmacy; I graduated with First Class Honours in Pharmacy.

"I am also honored to be among the first set of Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) graduates from the faculty.

"On 26th February, 2026, I was officially inducted into the pharmacy profession by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

"Years of sleepless nights, discipline, sacrifice, and faith have finally paid off.

"This milestone is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and purpose always produce results.

"Grateful to God.

"Grateful for the journey.

"Ready for the impact ahead.

"Don't give up on your dreams."

UNN Pharmacy graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNN graduate's post below:

Oluwashina Isaiah said:

"Congratulations.

"Favour market and greater height in Jesus name."

Ikyo Terkuma said:

"Once again Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 Dr. Sarah Eze, I pray God's divine assistance upon you."

Godfrey Nneoma Eze said:

"Beauty and brain. What else do you need? Nothing. Golibe na Chukwu agozigo gi.

"Congratulations my Dr."

Chidiebere Udenta said:

"Congratulations, pharmacist! So, you are a dibia mgborogwu na mkpa akwukwo - a herbalist, or is that restricted to pharmacognosy?"

Lazarus Okwudili John said:

"Congratulations. Sky is just the beginning of this journey. Third heaven is the goal. More grace, more wins."

Samuel Odo said:

"Congratulations Sarah. I wish you greater success in your career."

Festus Denis-Akano said:

"Congratulations for achieving this rare feet. Wishing you a successful career in your chosen field."

UNN pharmacy graduate makes history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Nigeria, Nsukka graduate, Osefo Marycynthia Chiadikobi, had made history at the university as she bagged a degree in pharmacy.

According to a booklet Legit.ng sighted, Marycynthia graduated with a 4.95 CGPA, making her the valedictorian of the induction ceremony.

An X user, @Ify_ChineduEze, who amplified the lady's academic feat on the social media platform, shared pictures of her with academics at the induction.

