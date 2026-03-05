A throwback video of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie criticising Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni went viral on social media,

This surfaced amid the ongoing saga between Kenneth Okonkwo and the renowned media star

In the clip, Edochie referenced a past incident in Lagos where Oseni was reportedly caught driving in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane

In the clip, Edochie questioned Oseni’s moral authority to challenge political leaders and guests on national television.

He referenced a past incident in Lagos where Oseni was reportedly caught driving in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

“Is this not the same Rufai Oseni that was caught driving on BRT lane?” Edochie asked. “When officials caught you, instead of apologising, you were shouting, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m going to call the governor of Lagos State.’”

Edochie claimed that Oseni only apologised after the incident was captured on video, adding:

“If not because somebody had a video, you could not even apologise. If there was no video, what would have happened?”

The actor also criticised Oseni’s conduct during interviews, accusing the presenter of making guests uncomfortable.

“How can you invite somebody and make the guest uncomfortable?” Edochie asked. “If a guest is not comfortable, the first thing you do is apologise and make the guest feel at ease. How can you tell a guest that if they’re not comfortable, they are free to walk out of the studio?”

He further described Oseni’s confrontational style as disrespectful, saying:

“You are insulting people on national TV. You’re a very disrespectful person. That is not journalism.”

The resurfacing of this clip comes as Oseni and Kenneth Okonkwo publicly clashed while Okonkwo appeared as a guest on Arise TV, reigniting discussions about the broadcaster’s interviewing style and public persona.

Reactions to Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iiamtush said:

"The most disrespectful man talking about respect. Such hypocrisy. Juju ekwensu houseboy, go and answer your madam at the top calling you to come change diaper 🤪🤪🤪."

ixixi87_

"Mention another Law that He broke other than driving on the BRT Lane...Your own full all the Nigerian Court..."

pinna_ephraim said:

"You Yul, do you have any moral justification to talk when sensible men are talking? You sef go and sit down."

jenny_enkay

"We don forget about you Mr man, oseni go use you as scapegoat, ejena dat side nwanne 😂."

major2634562 said:

"Yul don't go Tru this path o..rufai will use u as scapegoat."

ginde190 said:

"Attention seeking gone wrong 😂😂."

chibambot said:

"Go and deal with Judy Austin oga."

adellab8551 said:

"The comments are giving what is suppose to give hey hey 😂😂."

