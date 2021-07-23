American comedian and movie star Kevin Hart recently revealed that he was offered a seat on a rocket to space

The media personality shared that he was approached in order to get the perspective and experience of a celebrity

However, Hart declined the invitation because he felt that the risks of space travel far outweighed the benefits

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Kevin Hart recently revealed that he turned down an offer to go to space. The American comedian spoke about it during the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Kevin Hart was offered a trip to space but declined. Image: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience.”

He went on to say that the experience would have been documented from the preparation phase to the completion of the 60-90 minute trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Although Hart did not divulge how much he was offered, he did insist that the money wasn’t important. The reason he rejected the offer was simply due to the high risks involved in space travel.

The funnyman said:

“I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason. That number is too close. It's not a crazy upside down number one way or the other.”

The media personality has not completely ruled out the possibility of literally reaching for the stars, however, he feels like he needs at least a few more years to enjoy life on earth.

“Now, if I'm on the other side of life, if I'm 60, 65, my kids are a certain age, I've seen all the flowers blossom, and I'd have lived life, [then] that's something that you punctuate it with.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Jeff Bezos in space

Legit.ng reported that the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, made history as the second billionaire to launch himself into space. The unique shaped pilotless rocket ship, New Shephard, blasted off from a private launch site near Van Horn, Texas.

When Bezos landed his first words were "best day ever" and that his expectations were exceeded by the experience.

Bezos was accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, an 18-year-old student, Oliver Daemen, and an 82-year-old Wally Funk, a pioneer of the space race.

In a post-flight interview, Bezos thanked all Amazon employees and customers from the bottom of his heart because they paid for his historic flight.

Source: Legit