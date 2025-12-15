A Nigerian woman has publicly shared her observation about Lady Sandra Areh when they crossed paths one evening

She also commented on Nathaniel Bassey's post, which he made celebrating Sandra's birthday, saying it made her smile like a baby

She admitted that she would be delighted if Apostle Joshua Selman put to rest the rumours about his relationship to Sandra by 'moving the motion'

Prisca Popoola, a Nigerian woman, has weighed in on the rumours surrounding Apostle Joshua Selman's closeness to his longtime church worker, Lady Sandra Areh.

According to Prisca, she was about to give up until she saw Nathaniel Bassey's post for Sandra on her birthday, which made her smile like a baby.

A woman points out what she observed about Lady Sandra Areh.

She described Bassey's post as a 'Covenant Brother doing the kingdom work to keep the brethren’s hope alive.'

Woman's encounter with Lady Sandra Areh

Prisca, in a Facebook post, noted how her discussion with a nephrologist led to Sandra and the medical doctor spoke highly about Sandra, which left her amazed.

When Prisca finally met Sandra one evening at a graduation event, she was blown away, describing the interior designer as extraordinary.

Prisca said she would be so happy if Selman 'moves the motion' regarding Sandra, but suspects there might be 'another Paul among us.'

Prisca's Facebook post read:

"I was about to give up, but when I saw Nathaniel Bassey’s post for Lady Sandra, I started smiling like a baby. Covenant Brother doing the kingdom work to keep the brethren’s hope alive.

"Did you see how AJS kept praising NB at the General Assembly?

"I was discussing with a nephrologist who told me about a project Koinonia is working on to help people with kidney issues(they have begun it already). He mentioned meeting this lady.

"The way he described her left me amazed.

"When I met her at Koinonia one evening during a KSOM graduation, I thought, “Aha! This lady is truly extraordinary. No wonder there’s so much fuss around her.”

"She is definitely who she is!

"I’d be so happy if AJS moves the motion, but it feels like we have another Paul among us.

"Do you really think AJS doesn’t want to move the motion forward?"

A woman says Lady Sandra Areh is truly extraordinary.

View her Facebook post below:

Lady Sandra Areh: Woman's post elicits reactions

Lady Sandra Areh: Woman's post elicits reactions

Jeshurun Silas said:

"Is not every good relationship that end up in marriage, God's will must be allow to be done in our lives."

Ogechi Nwokocha said:

"Motion for what??

"How??

"It's these kind of post that help spread different kinds of narratives, are you the one to suggest anything to them???....why can't you people get it that these seemingly harmless but suggestive posts are what end up destroying people's relationships and careers...you all go about narrating stuff about people am sure you know nothing of their personal lives and decisions.....

"Let's stop this!!!!!"

Obinna Anige said:

“Kingdom work to keep the Brethren’s hope alive”.

"I am all for wishing Ministers of God good things and prosperity but it gets to a point where it’s a bit weird. Like AJS himself has not said anything but people are writing stories on what never happened.

"A man of God’s marital status shouldn’t be a hot topic of discussion and speculation like it is. Let’s not be talking too casually as if we are pals with AJS.

"For all we know, she is a PA or someone he is bringing up in ministry."

Rose Yagwom said:

"She is extraordinary you said - so Apostle should go against the will of God for him because of that ehhh???"

Osemudiamen Debbie said:

"Na let God will be done be my final say. They might be better off together as friends, Both coming together might not be the real deal and might also be. That's why I say let God will be done, that which will make them both fulfil purpose and destiny."

Selman and Sandra: Lady shares her findings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who researched Apostle Joshua Selman and Lady Sandra Areh had made public her findings.

She said she also discovered that the duo had grown the ministry together, but noted that most of the content available online is tied to Selman and his work, expressing worry that Sandra does not have an independent presence online.

In her post, she further noted that Selman had reportedly publicly stated that he would remain unmarried because it is his consecration to his ministry, while Sandra had said she was still waiting on the lord, with respect to a life partner.

