A teenager managed to secure the spot after the original N10.6 billion winner of Blue Origin's auction for the spot chose a later mission "due to scheduling conflicts''

Blue Origin confirmed that Daemen was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight

Legit.ng gathered that the identity of the winner of Blue Origin's auction who had chosen a later mission remains anonymous

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

When billionaire Jeff Bezos announced his plans to make his maiden ''flight'' to space, not many people thought it would come to pass.

However, the world billionaire proved naysayers wrong by successfully making his maiden trip, making him the first billionaire to travel to space.

Jeff Bezos's rocket just got its first client to the space. Photo: Jeff Bezos.

Source: UGC

Well, his rocket journey to space seems to have attracted the attention of other people including his first-ever customer who has shown interest in making another trip with the billionaire.

Legit.ng has learnt that Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin recently made it public that it had gotten its first paying customer, an 18-year-old space enthusiast who will also be the youngest person in the world to travel to space.

NBC News confirmed to the world that a dutch teenager who goes by Oliver Daemen will be joining the Amazon founder, his brother, Mark Bezos, and pilot Wally Funk when they launch into space aboard the New Shepard rocket on Tuesday, July 20.

Daemen managed to secure the position after the original N10.6 billion winner of Blue Origin's auction for the spot chose a later mission "due to scheduling conflicts''.

The winner of Blue Origin's auction for the spot remains anonymous.

According to NBC News, Daemen may be the youngest person to ever travel to space but Funk, 82, will be the oldest to have ever done the same.

Funk, who is a pilot and flight instructor, was part of Mercury 13, which is a group of female pilots who underwent testing to determine whether women could handle space travel.

Legit.ng learnt that several female pilots went through the same studies in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts but they were rejected for being women.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

UK businessman lands in space with four crew members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a billionaire businessman had left the earth for a space travel.

BBC reported UK business man Richard Branson shared first video from space as he achieved the feat with four other crew members.

His Virgin Galactic rocket plane took off at what was called a 1.5-hour mission that took the spacecraft to an altitude that saw the sky turning black.

The launch happened above New Mexico at 08:30 EST. His company provided live streaming of the event according to the BBC.

Source: Legit