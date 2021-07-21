Betinah Okunwa Benson, the mother of Secretary to the Bayelsa state Government, Friday Konbowei Benson, has reportedly been kidnapped

The 86-year woman was reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen from her residence at the old Assembly quarters

Benson was said to have briefed Governor Douye Diri and the state commissioner of police, Mike Okoli, over the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Some suspected gunmen dressed in military camouflage have stormed the residence of Betinah Benson and kidnapped her to an unknown destination.

Channels TV reports that the victim, aged 80, is the mother of Kombowei Benson, Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.

Anxiety As Suspected Gunmen in ‘Military’ Uniform Abduct 80-Year-Old Mum of Bayelsa SSG

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the attack was carried out on the night of Tuesday, July 20, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Bayelsa police's spokesman says some suspects have been arrested

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa state police command in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said some of the suspects have been arrested.

He said:

“The Bayelsa state police command has launched a manhunt for the rescue of Madam Betinah Benson and arrest of the suspects.

“Madam Betinah Benson 80 years was kidnapped on 20th July 2021, at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa. The kidnappers who were dressed in military camouflage stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination."

The statement added that the commissioner of police Bayelsa state command, Mike Okoli, and other detectives have visited the scene and investigation is in progress.

The Sun also reports a family source, who confirmed the development, said the family has been thrown into confusion over the sad incident.

The SSG is said to have briefed Governor Douye Diri and the commissioner of police, Mike Okoli, over the incident.

Benson, who was speaker of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly between 2012 and 2019, had relocated his mother from his village, Korokorosei in the Southern Ijaw in Bayelsa state on Jan 14, 2013, after she was kidnapped by ten gunmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Former president Goodluck Jonathan says bullets alone can’t stop bandits in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, advised the federal government to deploy the use of technology to check banditry and other forms of crimes in the country.

It was reported that Jonathan gave the advice on Sunday, July 18, during a speech at the 50th birthday celebration of a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, in Abuja.

He stated that bullets and other forces of arms alone cannot stop armed robberies, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country.

Source: Legit