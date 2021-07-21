Ubi Franklin recently left social media users talking after he shared a video of a man who reportedly attempted to steal at his son's birthday party

According to the video, the man in question had been caught stealing at an event the day before but was set free

The man who appeared to have been beaten denied both allegations and social media users have since reacted

Nigerian businessman and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has taken to social media to share a video that captured the moment a man was confronted over stealing allegations at his son's birthday party.

The man denied the allegations against him. Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man who donned a blue floral shirt is seen with a bloodied mouth as he is been accused of attempting to steal at the party.

A voice in the background can be heard accusing him of stealing at a previous event but was set free after he was caught, only to come repeat the same thing.

The man, however, denied both allegations as he maintained his innocence but Franklin was not having it and did not hold back in expressing his feelings.

Click here to watch the video.

Reactions

The video has since generated reactions from social media users, many of whom condemned the man's behaviour.

Check out some reactions below:

lamiice:

"If you get sense repent! Your next “caught” might be your last."

georgiedafirstlady:

"Whose boo is this? I'm sure he already told his girl that a good deal is coming soon.. Oya see na.. deal don yakpa.. Ode "

ella_issa_lizzy:

"Forgive him please"

ukennyrabbi:

"Person future husband."

cocoshampagneprincessbrown:

"Abeg make we hear word. The ones wey politicians dey thief. Which one you catch. You got talk. Its not as if I'm promoting or supporting thieves. But is that why you should put him on ig. Remove the moth in your eyes before you remove someone's own."

Jayden's 5th birthday party

On Sunday, July 18, marked the birthday of Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro's son, Jayden and the ex-couple celebrated the little boy.

Although since divorced, the co-parents threw Jayden a lavish 5th birthday party, and Franklin made sure to share photos from the event.

In some of the photos, the ex-couple posed with their son in cute family snapshots that left social media users in awe.

