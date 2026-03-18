A man has expressed curiousity about the AFCON 2025 trophy which was earlier presented to Senegal's football team

Recall, Senegal was initially awarded the winner of the African Cup of Nations 2025 which was hosted by Morocco

Following the cancellation of their win, a Nigerian man wondered what would now happen to the trophy

An X user raised questions about the fate of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy previously handed to Senegal.

His now-viral tweet followed reports that Senegal’s earlier recognition as champions of the 2025 tournament in Morocco had been overturned.

Man questions fate of AFCON trophy after reversal. Photo credit: Saddick Adams/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about AFCON 2025 trophy

According to the X user, this unexpected decision caused uncertainty about what would happen to the trophy.

In his post, the user, known as @SaddickAdams on X, openly wondered whether Senegal would personally return the trophy or if officials from the continental football governing body would take responsibility for retrieving it from Dakar.

In his words:

"So will Senegal return the AFCON trophy back to Morroco themselves or CAF will send an official to go for it in Dakar??"

His curiosity quickly drew attention, as many readers engaged with the post and shared their various opinions.

The matter centred on the confusion created after Senegal had initially been presented as winners of the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament, which was held in Morocco, had already seen the trophy awarded to Senegal before the reported reversal of that outcome.

Man questions who retrieves AFCON trophy after Senegal decision. Photo credit: @Saddick Adams/X.

Source: Twitter

This development now raised questions not only about the competition’s result but also about the protocol involving the physical trophy itself.

Reactions as Senegal's AFCON win gets cancelled

Nigerians have been reacting after CAF stripped Senegal of their AFCON 2025 win.

Dery said:

"So assuming that this happened during the semis. Will they have called the other countries to come and replay the rest of the tournament. Aahh CAF."

Noel said:

"Why is no one talking about the bets played that day, they have to credit people who play straight win for Morocco."

Koffben commented:

"So the ppl who stake Morocco to win the trophy and lost how are they going to pay them?"

Shatta said:

"Senegal should keep the damnn trophy & tell CAF to send whoever they want to Dakar but warn the fool not to return alive. Morocco didn’t win sh*t on the pitch, they cried like babies after losing 1-0 & got the North African mafia at CAF to gift them the title months later. Pure robbery! Senegal are the REAL 2025 champions, Lions of Teranga forever. Ghanaian journalists like you laughing like it’s funny. Wait till CAF does this nonsense to Black Stars one day. Hypocrisy max!"

Yo wrote:

"Finally i see CAF imposing law and discipline!! No more drama and mind games in AFCON from now on. Read the rules or you will get punished."

Phil added:

"Funny right? Football lovers on the continent should be asking genuine questions. Who really influenced this decision? Since when did CAF decide to be afix to rules even when they are alarming and why? Very terrible news for AFRICA this month."

See the post below:

Man backs CAF's AFCON winner decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man publicly praised CAF for the unexpected decision to strip AFCON 2025 winner, Senegal off their title.

Senegal, who previously held the title of the winner of the last AFCON competition, was disqualified from holding the title.

Source: Legit.ng