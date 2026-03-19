Omotola Ekeinde recently spoke about her colleague Chidi Mokeme during a recent interview

The revelation sparked buzz online, drawing strong reactions from fans

Chidi Mokeme broke silence with a response that has everyone talking

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has responded warmly after veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde publicly spoke about his onscreen dexterity.

Omotola made the revelation during an interview with Pulse TV, where she revealed her admiration for Mokeme’s talent and cinematic presence.

Omotola Ekeinde crowns Chidi Mokeme her favourite actor. Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Her statement quickly gained attention online, sparking reactions from fans across social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mokeme expressed gratitude for the recognition and the overwhelming support from Omotola’s fanbase.

According to him, his direct messages have been flooded with clips and messages from fans reacting to the interview.

In his post, the actor also reaffirmed his admiration for Omotola, popularly known as “OmoSexy,” and appreciated her kind words.

“Our Favourite Actor’s Favourite Actor. All my O’Sexy fam have been flooding my DM with this clip. Thanks, fam. Love You @realomosexy We Stay Intentional. Eze Nnunu,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme and his son left many Nigerians talking over their display in a video.

Mokeme, who is one of the cast members in the trending Netflix series To Kill A Monkey, was seen arguing with his son, who confronted the actor for giving him a fake $100 note.

The young boy, who appeared to be disappointed with how his father tried to outsmart him, was heard repeatedly saying,

"Do you think I have a peanut brain?"

While Mokeme was heard laughing in the background, his son explained that he realised the money was fake because it was heavier than a normal dollar note.

The actor's son also argued that his mum would never pull such a stunt on him as he walked away from his father in the hilarious video.

Chidi Mokeme is a Nigerian actor and reality show host. He was the host of the Gulder Ultimate Search reality show.

Aside from his role as Teacher in To Kill a Monkey, the Nollywood actor has played significant roles in movies like Out of Breath, Tokunbo, Merry Men 3, among others.

The video of Chidi Mokeme's son confronting him about a fake $100 note he gave him is below:

Chidi Mokeme trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

czarinabeautyhome said:

"The energy is unmatched."

thebabadee said:

"@chidimokeme I wish you understand what you have always meant to us, especially the Millennials. I won't use "were" because it is still in you and the memory still lingers. You shaped our world with your craft. You were fit for every role and you delivery 100%. A screen god. I remember when we used go into the market looking out for posters of movies with Chidimokeme, we started from cassette/VCD and graduated into DVD. Thank you for your Impact Eze Nnunu, we appreciate you."

rareglambox said:

"He has been one of my favorite from time to time…He isn’t seen everywhere but when he is seen, just know you are really in for a good time….Good continue to keep safe and in good health @chidimokeme."

innoiceking said:

"You gave us so much joy🔥."

doc.seed said:

"CM no small o I'm a fan since the day I watch your MZ film God bless you forever."

amaks_nneze said:

"Absolutely 💯🙌 He is our Ogidigada."

gordon_guggis said:

"Absolutely, Chidi Mokeme really has that rare versatility. He can switch from intense, commanding roles to more emotional or even humorous characters without it ever feeling forced. I started watching him like from 1998."

sundayduru72 said:

"Yes ooooo he is. And I have missed golden ultimate program."

Chidi Mokeme shares heartfelt reaction to Omotola Ekeinde’s comment. Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Chidi Mokeme on APC slogan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chidi Mokeme joined Nigerians in crying out on social media about the country's situation.

This was after the fuel price increased from N617 per litre to N897 per litre. The movie star took via his social media page expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng