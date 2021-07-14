Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Davido were recently spotted in a video that was shared on social media

The two musicians were seen at the place Obama was buried with some of their men in Epe, Lagos state

Nigerians praised the musicians as they noted that they did well by the young man even in death

Nigerian singer Davido seems to be recovering from the sudden death of his closest pal Obama DMW. The father of three was recently spotted smiling as he paid a visit to Obama's burial ground.

Tiwa Savage and Davido visit Obama’s burial ground. Photos: @tiwasavage, @davido

A visit to Obama's burial place

In a video sighted online, Tiwa Savage was spotted in a boubou gown and a black cap on her head. She stood with some young men assumed to be Davido's boys.

They all stood beside Obama's burial ground and stared at it. Later someone made a joke and it got all of them laughing.

Davido was soon seen responding to the joke with a smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

g4_pablo:

"God knows best."

iamdorea:

"Rest Well Obama."

qhingqhaurs_asiya:

"Davido sorry for the loss. Can you come online back."

marliansworld:

"Baddest."

queenbouquii:

"Well done Tiwa n Davido. You've both done well even his death. @davido @tiwasavage. much love n respect."

Imade and Jamil will miss Obama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage's son and Davido's daughter shared their fondest memories of Obama.

In a video recorded by Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and shared on Instagram by the singer, the two kids took turns to talk about the late Obama.

According to 6-year-old Imade, her fondest memory of the late Obama is how happy he is when she shows up, the lovely messages he used to send her and how he constantly reminded her of how much he loved her.

Tiwa Savage's son will sorely miss the late uncle Habeeb for being there for him, his care, flowers and big hugs.

Source: Legit.ng