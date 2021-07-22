Actress Mercy Johnson recently shared a video on her Instagram page that got fans and followers talking

The movie star’s daughter, Purity, joined her during a photoshoot session and the young one was also given an opportunity to use the camera

Some social media users who reacted to the video hailed Purity with one fellow urging the actress to print the pictures her daughter captured

It appears Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie may have a budding photographer among members of her family.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page with a video that was recorded at a photoshoot session she had. Apparently, the actress showed up to the spot with her daughter, Purity, and the young lady was sure to offer a helping hand.

Mercy Johnson's daughter Purity snaps her with a camera. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video posted, Mercy was spotted directing her daughter who had been given a camera. This was followed by the doting mum posing properly and letting the amateur photographer do her thing.

From indications, the shot Purity captured wasn’t as bad as the proud mum was seen gushing over the picture.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Mercy's video

As expected, the video got fans and followers of the Nollywood star talking in her comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

suzied1509 said:

"You'll soon have your very own photographer."

houseofskcomedy said:

"Best Photographer of the year."

edoa_edoa said:

"Make sure you print and post that particular pic. She snapped you @mercyjohnsonokojie the media needs it."

__delibrown said:

"Wooooow baby sis is taking shoots already."

