Popular fashion influencer, Laura Ikeji, recently got Nigerians talking after she made a case for domestic staff in different households

The mum of two in her video disclosed how hard the economy has been and how most people can not afford basic stuff anymore

Laura's speech did not go down well with some Nigerians who dragged her for pretending to be a great person for the gram

Popular fashion influencer, Laura Ikeji, has taken to social media to talk about how hard the economy is for people who do not earn a lot of money.

In a video the fashionista shared on her Instagram page, she revealed that now is the time for anyone who has domestic staff to increase whatever amount they are being paid.

Laura Ikeji makes a case for domestic staff in Nigeria Photo credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

According to her, the economy is bad and things are super expensive in the country, so putting extra money on their pay would go a long way.

Ikeji also pleaded that people should try to help their staff in any way possible.

"Things are bad in naija right now."

Nigerians drag Laura

As expected, Laura's post got people talking. While some people agreed with her, others tagged her a clout chaser.

Read some comments below:

Poshest_hope:

"What if the employers don’t have much to give? Should they sack their employees cos they don’t have more to give?"

Lyquidmix:

"Okay madam, the question is are we earning enough to increase theirs... Dem go just come here to act so good, the economy affects both sides, know your economics."

Stevenero2:

"She's always trying to impress the gram.. my instinct tells me that she's nothing close to the angel she potrays online in reality."

Xboom74:

"Clout, increase yours and allow others work according to their budgets."

Kbeautyplace_:

"She’s saying the truth."

Laura Ikeji cries out over killer braids

Laura had a clear view of the popular saying 'beauty is pain'. In a video she shared on her Instagram account, the pretty woman lamented about the gorgeous and well-made braids she had on.

According to Laura, the hair was held too tight that she felt that it was affecting her brain as she had not been able to think straight.

While taking out the braids, the fashionista noted that she wasted money and time but she would be able to sleep better.

Source: Legit.ng