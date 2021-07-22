Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest said his village people have asked him to bring something for them from Oba in Anambra

The celebrity barman stated that he was told that the gift is for the villagers while warning him not to play with their tradition

Chiefpriest's friends and followers took to his comment section to let him know that he is capable of sending the gift

A few days after the conclusion of his ex-boss Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Oba, Anambra, Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to his social media page to share the message he received from his own village.

It was reported that Chiefpriest gifted Obi with 46 cows for his mother's burial and it made headlines.

Cubana Chiefpriest's village people demand 46 goats from him. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @obi_cubana

Don't joke with our tradition

Chiefpriest shared a photo of himself looking sober. He then stated that his village people told him that if he doesn't bring 46 cows from Oba, he shouldn't enter the village again.

The celebrity barman noted that his village people said the goats belong to them while adding that he was warned not to joke with their tradition.

Read his full post below:

Give them what they are asking for

Chiefpriest's followers were spotted in the comment section telling him what to do.

prettymikeoflagos:

"Normal levels Nwanne..... Run am."

ruggedybaba:

"But dat na like buying toothpick to you na. Give dem first, then I go come for my own now wey I don well."

reginaaskia:

"Oya o!!! Who get goats abeg!! Report here."

abutexfoodequipment:

"Chai, how we go come do am now."

vintagedeluxeinteriors:

"Give them nah normal level."

Obi Cubana gets "money massage"

Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity barman massaged his ex-boss with bundles of money.

Chiefpriest explained that his ex-boss had been stressed from the celebrations of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session.

In the video he shared, Obi Cubana was seen dancing as his former employee placed huge bundles of N200 notes on him one after another.

Source: Legit.ng