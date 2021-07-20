Nigerians do not seem impressed with a video showing the Alaafin of Oyo and some of his queens on social media

The Oyo Monarch and his beautiful women seemed to be returning from the mosque when they were captured on camera

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III walked gracefully with his queens by his side as the people around focused on them

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, celebrated the Salah holiday in a beautiful way. A video showing the Oyo monarch and two of his queen were recently spotted on social media.

Alaafin of Oyo steps out with his queens for salah. Photos: lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Alaafin of Oyo and his queens

The Oyo king and two of his queens were donned in white outfits as they stepped out.

The family seemed to be returning from the mosque in celebration of Eid while some people walked with them.

The Alaafin later stopped and gave one of his queens some money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

brendrotsi_:

"If it’s bcos of money these beautiful women married this man, that means their mentality for riches is poor. How much this Baba get? I know what I call money and riches."

isimmiri10:

"See fine gals with ancestors all bcoz of money Kaai.. May God bless all Nigerian gals financially so they will marry who they truly love. A lot of women marry just to escape poverty. See beautiful girl sleeping with this haggard old ancestors. If this man nA poor man, will she even near him not to talk of getting married to him. Poverty e no go beta for you."

semper403:

"He cannot even do “Oba” spraying for his wives, Abeg make Obi Cubana cut soap for them."

that_confirm_igbo_boy:

"Women don't have shame.. they will marry anybody that has money. set Awon highest bidder."

Alaafin of Oyo and a young woman

