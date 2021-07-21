Singer B-Red will turn a new age on July 23rd but he has taken to social media to announce and celebrate in advance

The birthday promises to be a lavish one as the singer who is also Davido's cousin flaunted bundles of dollars

Mixed reactions from Nigerians have followed B-Red's extravagant display of wealth before his special day

Award-winning musician,Davido and his gang are known to show off without worry on social media, but it looks like it runs in the Adeleke family.

The singer's popular cousin, B-Red is definite;y looking forward to his birthday on Friday, July 23 and from the look of things, it will be a lavish affair.

B-Red about to celebrate birthday

Source: Instagram

Money speaking

B-Red took to his Instgaram story channel with a video displaying several bundles of crisp dollar notes.

He noted that it was't his birthday yet, but he had started celebrating.

The singer also shared a photo of the moment he received an imaginary call with some of the money.

Watch the video as sighted by Legit.ng:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions greeted B-Red's lavish display on social media, read some of the comments gathered below:

Slimlinda_reignz:

"Na Oba money cause all these insecurities."

Iheanyii1:

"Obi Cubana don put men for pressure."

Adaugou007:

"Someone said it's Davido's money."

Adaikwerre:

"People with the real money don’t show off. They live a private life. To impress who? Mtchewwww!"

Iam_maviss:

"Some people are saying it’s for video shoot. Odindin Omo dancing senator, Haa."

Davido's Ifeanyi and B-Red's Jordan hang out

Nigerian singer, Davido, has proven times without a number that he enjoys the company of kids whether they are his or not.

The father of three flooded his Instastory channel with posts showing how he spent the weekend with his son, Ifeanyi at his father’s palatial mansion.

Also present was his cousin B Red’s little boy, Jordan. Some of the videos on his Instastory captured the singer playing with the little boys.

Source: Legit