Ankara fashion is one trend that many people in Africa and beyond have continued to rock for the longest time. With ankara, there are diverse ways to style your look and this perhaps, is what makes it a popular choice in our society.

One ankara trend that Afrocentric fashion lovers hardly get wrong is the mixed print trend.

The trend is fun and stylish. Photo credit: @adesewastylesignature, @nancyisime, Kiekie

Source: Instagram

While the older generation saw mixing ankara print as a major fashion blunder, this is no longer the case as the trend has proven to be accepted by a lot of fashionistas.

Breaking the rules is no longer restricted to English wears and it is beautiful to see!

However, the result of mixing and matching prints must be pleasing to the eyes in order to be accepted. And for this to happen, there are factors to consider when creating an ankara ensemble.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights 3 simple guides to mixing ankara prints using 8 fashionistas.

Check them out below:

1. Mixed similar patterns

Mixing different fabrics with similar prints is always a win and in this case, you can choose to mix two or more of these prints to make the perfect multi-coloured fit.

Or you can go with two fabrics like stylist, Kiekie did for this look.

2. Bold and smaller patterns

This is always a win. Mixing loud and subtle prints often produce stunning outfits especially when they are two-piece ensembles.

3. Bold patterns in different colours

Although this can be a risk for people with little experience in mixing prints. this is also another way to create an edgy look using ankara fabrics.

4. Mix similar colour prints

While one can rock two or more bold prints, it also helps if the colour is the same or at least similar.

Adire fashion

It is no longer news that a lot of Africans are embracing their roots and inculcating this in every aspect of their lives.

A lot of amazing things have been done using ankara in the fashion industry. However, while the adire textile is very popular, it isn't exactly many people's first choice when it comes to fashionable wear.

Well, not for Ninie. The fashion brand which 'makes clothes with no rules and no boundaries for everybody including women that love Menswear' is one dedicated to bringing out one's stylish side.

