It is no longer news that a lot of Africans are embracing their roots and inculcating this in every aspect of their lives.

A lot of amazing things have been done using ankara in the fashion industry. However, while the adire textile is very popular, it isn't exactly many people's first choice when it comes to fashionable wear.

The designer created stylish looks out of adire textiles.

Source: Instagram

Well, not for Ninie. The fashion brand which 'makes clothes with no rules and no boundaries for everybody including women that love Menswear' is one dedicated to bringing out one's stylish side.

During the release of their 2020 collection, the statement on their Instagram page read:

"There’s a wide fallacy that if you’re old, you should dress formal and that if you’re young, you should dress trendy. We believe that everyone should be able to express themselves by dressing as they feel and want."

A quick trip through their Instagram page shows that Ninie has done quite an impressive work using adire textile.

Below are six photos of Ninie brand in stylish adire designs:

1. The skin tone set

2. This unisex suit set

3. A burst of colours

4. The new cool

5. Looking peng in shorts

6. Pairing bold colours in style

Afrocentric fashionista

A popular saying by writer, Oscar Auliq-Ice, goes: "You can either choose to wait around and hope life gives you what you want - or you can choose to jump up and put in the work to make your dream come true.”

Putting in the work is something Vera Ofure is doing all too well.

The 21-year-old Edo-born fashion enthusiast is gradually creating a name for herself doing what she loves the most - promoting African values, foods, and fashion in creative styles.

Source: Legit