All Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Kano state has been cancelled for this year following the red alert over the third wave of COVID-19

The announcement was made by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner of information

The commissioner explained that the decision was part of the government's compliance with a circular issued by the government

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kano state - The traditional Sallah durbar and all other festivities to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in Kano on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, have been cancelled by the state government.

Daily Trust reports Malam Muhammad Garba, state commissioner for information, who made the disclosure revealed that the development was part of measure adopted to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

All Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Kano state have been cancelled for this year. Photo: Jorge Fernández/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

According to Garba, Eid prayers would be held in all the five Emirates and mosques across the northern state, Premium Times added.

The measure is coming a week after the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 placed Kano along with five states on red alert due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Garba said the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum,

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council Abba Yusuf confirmed that the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah), which is marked by colourful horse riding events will not be taking place this year.

The commissioner also urged the public to observe the safety protocols during Eid prayer.

FG puts lagos, FCT, five other states on red alert

Recall, the federal government put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

The chairman Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

Katsina, Daura emirates suspend Sallah festivities

Earlier, two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura, have suspended public activities for the Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

The two emirate councils implored residents to use the Sallah period to offer prayers for peace in the state and in the country.

Source: Legit