Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has taken decisive action to ensure student safety by ordering the immediate closure of Al-Ansar Indabo female students’ hostels in Kano

The university cited multiple disciplinary and security concerns, including violations of its code of conduct and poor living conditions

Affected students have been directed to vacate the hostels after their semester examinations, with MAAUN emphasizing that compliance is essential for their well-being

The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has announced the immediate closure of Al-Ansar Indabo female students’ hostels located at Hotoro and UDB Road in the Kano metropolis.

This decision was made in response to safety and disciplinary concerns, ensuring a more secure living environment for students.

University in Kano Closes Female Hostels, Lists 5 Reasons

University withdraws approval for hostels

In a statement issued on May 12, MAAUN’s Vice President, Campus Life, Dr. Hamza Garba, confirmed that the university had withdrawn its approval for the use of the hostels, citing violations of its code of conduct.

The move aligns with MAAUN’s commitment to providing safe, secure, and morally upright accommodation for its students.

Infractions and safety concerns pead to closure

According to Dr. Garba, the hostels failed to comply with the university’s regulations governing private student accommodations.

Reports indicated multiple infractions, including: Immoral behaviour within the premises, poor water and electricity supply, student violence, unauthorised movement at night, sharing of facilities with unknown tenants.

“These issues pose a serious threat to the well-being of our students,” Dr. Garba stated, reaffirming the necessity of the closure.

Students directed to vacate hostels after exams

As part of the directive, affected students must vacate the hostels immediately after the conclusion of their semester examinations. The university warned students against further association with the facilities for their own safety and security.

“Management is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure total compliance with the directive,” the statement added.

Guidance on approved hostel options

Students and parents seeking alternative accommodations were advised to contact the Office of the Vice President, Campus Life, via the official email address — vp-campuslife@maaun.edu.ng — for information on approved and secure hostel options.

MAAUN disclaims responsibility for non-compliance

The university stated that it would not take responsibility for any consequences arising from non-compliance with the directive. MAAUN remains committed to fostering a safe learning and living environment for its students.

