FCT, Abuja - The federal government has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sun reports that this follows the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said the states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT.

He, however, warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

The Punch also reports that Mustapha stressed that the steps are critical as the country begins to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

Mustapha said:

"The PSC shall continue to minimize the risk of importation of variants of concern into the country by strengthening surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa."

The PSC chairman, however, urged all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

He added:

"The PSC, therefore, recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration: Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor); SuspensionofDurbaractivities; and Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings. Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe, always."

Nigerian Doctor dies amid the third wave of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) announced the death of Odii Stanley, a senior registrar in the Department of Anaesthesiology.

It was reported that Stanley, according to a statement from the UCTH, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, July 14.

Before his death which took place on Wednesday, July 14, Stanley was also a senior registrar in the UCTH.

