Insecurity has forced Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils in Katsina state to suspend Sallah festivities

The two emirates in the northwestern region asked residents to use the occasion of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace

Among the activities affected by the directive is Durbar, that is, the public display by horse riders at the palaces of the emirs

Katsina, Katsina state - Two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura, have suspended public activities for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The Punch reported that the activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

Legit.ng gathers that the two emirate councils implored residents to use the Sallah period to offer prayers for peace in the state and in the country.

Katsina Emirate Council confirms suspension

The spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council, Iro Bindawa, confirmed the development on Wednesday, July 14.

He said:

"Yes, the Emirate council has suspended activities concerning Durbar during the Sallah, but his Eminence has implored residents to seize the Sallah period in offering prayers for the state and for Nigeria.”

Daura Emirate council calls for prayers

The decision of the Daura Emirate council on the suspension of public activities during the Sallah was contained in a letter addressed to the Emirate council members and the Emir’s advisers.

The letter stated that special prayers should be offered for sustainable peace in the state immediately after the Eid prayers on Sallah day.

The Emirate council spokesman, Usman Ibrahim, has also confirmed the development.

