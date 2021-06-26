Keith Habersberger’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife

Keith Habersberger is an American comedian, actor, producer, and YouTuber best known as a member of The Try Guys. Keith has become very popular as a result of his humorous content on YouTube. He is a very entertaining guy who keeps his audience engaged until the end in all the videos he appears in.

Have a look at his biography to find out more about his personal life and career.

How old is Keith Habersberger?

As of 2021, Keith Habersberger's age 34 years old. He was born on 18th June 1987 in Carthage, Tennessee, to Donald and Patricia Habersberger.

There is no information about Keith Habersberger's brothers; however, he refers to his fellow comedians from The Try Guys as his brothers.

Where did Keith from Try Guys go to High School?

Keith Habersberger's high school was at Neuqua Valley in Naperville, Illinois.

Keith Habersberger's college

In 2008, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Theatre and Acting from Illinois State University.

Career

Habersberger began his career in Chicago with his comedy group Octavarius. He, later on, moved to Los Angeles and began working as a development partner at BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, an independent media company.

Through the company, he became very famous and produced various videos. When he was asked the most fun thing he had done at BuzzFeed in an interview, Keith stated,

I’ve worked here for only 2.5 years, but it does feel like longer since I’ve worked in four offices since starting. The most fun thing is always Try Guys shoots. We’re the directors on set as well as the cast, and for an unscripted show it’s just the best.

After working for BuzzFeed for a while, he left the company and created a YouTube channel called The Try Guys alongside three other members, Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, and Zach Kornfeld, who also worked at BuzzFeed. The YouTube channel was created in May 2018 and currently has 7.59M subscribers.

Keith is a member of the musical comedy trio Lewberger. The group performed in the first season of NBC's reality competition show, Bring The Funny; however, they did not win the competition.

He is also famous for his love of fried chicken. He has made a lot of food-related content over the years. The most prominent shows are Eat the Menu, Chicken Watch, Gourmet Garbage. He is also one of the minds behind the popular Try Guys series Without A Recipe.

On 30th November 2019, he released a hot sauce called Keith's Chicken Sauce.

Keith is also a producer, editor, and actor. Below is a list of movies, TV series, and videos he has appeared in according to his IMDb.

Films

2017: World Thumbwrestling Federation as Michael Lazerpool

as Michael Lazerpool 2016: Beautiful Brooke as Scott

as Scott 2014: Teenage Ghost Punk as Zak

TV series

2021: The Mangina Dialogues

2018: CollegeHumor Originals

2017: The Try Guys as Humphrey Bogart

as Humphrey Bogart 2017: Can You Solve This College Mystery? as Professor Appenzeller

as Professor Appenzeller 2015: RideShare Confessions as Party Guy

as Party Guy 2013-2014: Funemployed as Dex

as Dex 2013: Oh, No! as Peter's Toy

as Peter's Toy 2012I: Made America as Benjamin Franklin

Short videos

2015: Things That Make Servers Want to Hide in the Back as Restaurant Patron

as Restaurant Patron 2014: How to be the Perfect Woman as Keith Habersberger

Awards

2009: Nominated Ѕtrеаmу Аwаrdѕ as the Bеѕt Enѕеmblе Cаѕt fоr Тhе Тrу Guуѕ.

2018: Won a Ѕtrеаmу Аwаrd as the Аudіеnсе Bеѕt Shоw оf thе уеаr.

Who is Keith Habersberger's wife?

The comedian is married to Becky Habersberger, a make-up artist for SFX make-ups and transformations. After dating for many years, Becky and Keith Habersberger's wedding was held in September 2017.

How tall is Keith Habersberger?

Keith Habersberger's height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), and he weighs 141 lbs (64 kgs). Keith has grey eyes, and his hair is brown.

Keith Habersberger's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be $200k. He has made his fortunes as a member of The Try Guys. The group's net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

Keith Habersberger is indeed a funny guy. His natural talent has made him more famous across the globe.

