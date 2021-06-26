Keith Habersberger’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife
Keith Habersberger is an American comedian, actor, producer, and YouTuber best known as a member of The Try Guys. Keith has become very popular as a result of his humorous content on YouTube. He is a very entertaining guy who keeps his audience engaged until the end in all the videos he appears in.
Profile summary
- Full name: Keith Douglas Habersberger
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 18th June 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of 2021)
- Keith Hershberger's zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Carthage, Tennessee, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 6'3"
- Height in centimetres: 191
- Weight in kilograms: 64
- Weight in lbs: 141
- Eye colour: Grey
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Father: Donald Habersberger
- Mother: Patricia Habersberger
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Becky Habersberger
- Education: Illinois State University
- Occupation: Comedian, YouTuber, actor and video producer
- Net worth: $200k
- Twitter: @KeithHabs
- Instagram: @keithhabs
How old is Keith Habersberger?
As of 2021, Keith Habersberger's age 34 years old. He was born on 18th June 1987 in Carthage, Tennessee, to Donald and Patricia Habersberger.
There is no information about Keith Habersberger's brothers; however, he refers to his fellow comedians from The Try Guys as his brothers.
Where did Keith from Try Guys go to High School?
Keith Habersberger's high school was at Neuqua Valley in Naperville, Illinois.
Keith Habersberger's college
In 2008, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Theatre and Acting from Illinois State University.
Career
Habersberger began his career in Chicago with his comedy group Octavarius. He, later on, moved to Los Angeles and began working as a development partner at BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, an independent media company.
Through the company, he became very famous and produced various videos. When he was asked the most fun thing he had done at BuzzFeed in an interview, Keith stated,
I’ve worked here for only 2.5 years, but it does feel like longer since I’ve worked in four offices since starting. The most fun thing is always Try Guys shoots. We’re the directors on set as well as the cast, and for an unscripted show it’s just the best.
After working for BuzzFeed for a while, he left the company and created a YouTube channel called The Try Guys alongside three other members, Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, and Zach Kornfeld, who also worked at BuzzFeed. The YouTube channel was created in May 2018 and currently has 7.59M subscribers.
Keith is a member of the musical comedy trio Lewberger. The group performed in the first season of NBC's reality competition show, Bring The Funny; however, they did not win the competition.
He is also famous for his love of fried chicken. He has made a lot of food-related content over the years. The most prominent shows are Eat the Menu, Chicken Watch, Gourmet Garbage. He is also one of the minds behind the popular Try Guys series Without A Recipe.
On 30th November 2019, he released a hot sauce called Keith's Chicken Sauce.
Keith is also a producer, editor, and actor. Below is a list of movies, TV series, and videos he has appeared in according to his IMDb.
Films
- 2017:World Thumbwrestling Federation as Michael Lazerpool
- 2016: Beautiful Brooke as Scott
- 2014: Teenage Ghost Punk as Zak
TV series
- 2021: The Mangina Dialogues
- 2018: CollegeHumor Originals
- 2017: The Try Guys as Humphrey Bogart
- 2017: Can You Solve This College Mystery? as Professor Appenzeller
- 2015: RideShare Confessions as Party Guy
- 2013-2014: Funemployed as Dex
- 2013: Oh, No! as Peter's Toy
- 2012I: Made America as Benjamin Franklin
Short videos
- 2015: Things That Make Servers Want to Hide in the Back as Restaurant Patron
- 2014: How to be the Perfect Woman as Keith Habersberger
Awards
- 2009: Nominated Ѕtrеаmу Аwаrdѕ as the Bеѕt Enѕеmblе Cаѕt fоr Тhе Тrу Guуѕ.
- 2018: Won a Ѕtrеаmу Аwаrd as the Аudіеnсе Bеѕt Shоw оf thе уеаr.
Who is Keith Habersberger's wife?
The comedian is married to Becky Habersberger, a make-up artist for SFX make-ups and transformations. After dating for many years, Becky and Keith Habersberger's wedding was held in September 2017.
How tall is Keith Habersberger?
Keith Habersberger's height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), and he weighs 141 lbs (64 kgs). Keith has grey eyes, and his hair is brown.
Keith Habersberger's net worth
His net worth is estimated to be $200k. He has made his fortunes as a member of The Try Guys. The group's net worth is estimated to be $6 million.
Keith Habersberger is indeed a funny guy. His natural talent has made him more famous across the globe.
