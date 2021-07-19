Following the spate of attacks, killings, and kidnappings by bandits in the northern region, at least seven northwest governors have been tasked with ending banditry in the zone.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari mandated himself as well as his counterparts to ensure the urgent restoration of normalcy in the region.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, APC Governors’ Forum, made the disclosure at the continuation of a Fulani Stakeholders’ Peace, Security and Unity Meeting held in Birnin-Kebbi.

The governor stated that Buhari was fully committed to adequately protecting the lives and property of all law abiding and peaceful citizens of the country.

The following are the governors mandated by Buhari to put on

1. Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state

2. Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state

3. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state

4. Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state

5. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state

6. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state

7. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

Source: Legit