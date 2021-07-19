Governor Sanwo-Olu was recently spotted at an event that made rounds on social media with singer Timaya

The singer left the stage to get the governor to sing along with him and his version cracked everyone in the hall up

Some Nigerians did not care for the funny video as they have refused to let go of the events that happened at the EndSARS protest in October 2020

Popular singer Timaya recently got Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, singing a remix of one of his popular songs.

From the video the entertainer shared on his Instagram page and story channel, he had gone to perform at an event which the governor attended.

Timaya left the stage while singing and approached the governor with his microphone to complete the lyrics.

Sanwo-Olu sang a different version at the end of the song which sent everyone including the singer into a fit of laughter.

Timaya captioned the post with:

"I can’t kill myself remix. His excellency @jidesanwoolu I don’t want to die ooo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

While some people found the video hilarious and replied accordingly, other people are still holding on to the things that happened in October 2020.

Read some comments below:

Livingblvckboy007:

"Ask him, who gave the order?????"

Fxdipad:

"You dont want to die but you sent soldiers to kill people at lekki tollgate abi? No wahala...powers beyond you indeed."

Blesedboi:

"The man is just try all ways to force himself with the youth after all they did in lekki."

Babee_brown:

"I love this."

Favour111120:

"You dey chill with evil people."

