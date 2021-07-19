Fans of BBNaija reality show are in for another round of excitement as a fresh season is set to commence on July 24

The show organisers at a recent press conference disclosed that all housemates for the season have been selected and quarantined

The sixth season of the reality show is set to run for 72 days with a lucky winner going home with N90 million worth of prizes

The long wait is finally coming to an end for fans of reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as a new season is set to premiere on July 24.

Organisers of the reality show at a press conference held on Monday, July 19, made the disclosure about the much anticipated sixth season.

It was also disclosed that all housemates have the forthcoming season have been selected, tested and quarantined while they await entry into Big Brother’s house.

The prize has also been taken a notch higher as the lucky winner of the 2021 season will be going home with N90 million worth of prizes.

Legit.ng also understands that the season will run for a total of 72 days, with two opening shows set to air on 24th and 25th of July.

People thought I hated Erica -Ebuke Obi-Uchendu

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Nigeria show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, shared his thoughts on some of the housemates in a recent interview.

While speaking with media personality Toolz on Beat 99.9 fm, Ebuka said that contrary to popular opinion, he liked disqualified housemate Erica on the show.

According to him, Erica and Kiddwaya gave the viewers a show and he did not hate her as people felt.

