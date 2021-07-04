Big Brother Nigeria show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently shared his thoughts on some of the housemates in a recent interview

While speaking with Toolz on Beat 99.9 fm, Ebuka said that contrary to popular opinion, he liked Erica on the show

According to him, Erica and Kiddwaya gave the viewers a show and he did not hate her like people felt

Popular Nigerian media personality and BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently opened up on his feelings about some of the housemates.

Ebuka, during an interview with Toolz of Beat 99.9 fm, disclosed that despite people feeling that he hated Erica, he had actually liked her on the show.

Speaking further, the TV personality said he liked her because she gave the show’s viewers great content as well as Kiddwaya.

Ebuka shared his thoughts about Erica on the BBNaija show. Photos: @ebuka, @ericanlewedim.

Source: Instagram

Also during the interview, Ebuka said the show did not deliberately keep some things away from the viewers but they were bound by regulations and legal issues which couldn’t make them air some things.

According to him, the show did not air anything untoward about Erica and Kiddwaya despite people claiming they were put in a bad light compared to other housemates.

See the video below:

BBNaija fans react to Ebuka's disclosure

Nigerians soon took to social media to react to the interview and a number of them claimed Erica was actually the star of the BBNaija Lockdown show. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam_jayscalar:

"Erica gave great content and that's on periodt."

Official_divinepinky:

"Let love lead, they all gave us content in their own way ."

Chii__omaa:

"Chaii erica and kiddwaya gave us correct content .... Ebukaaa❤️❤️."

Interesting.

Source: Legit