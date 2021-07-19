Naomi Campbell took to social media to remember the late legend Nelson Mandela on the date of his birthday, July 18

Sharing some of her fondest memories of the time she spent with Tata Mandela, Naomi touched on what an incredible man he was

Fans took to the comment section of Naomi’s post to honour Mandela and agree that he saw greatness in her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

British model, actress and businesswoman Naomi Campbell took the time to remember the late legend Nelson Mandela on what would have been his birthday, July 18.

Having had the privilege of meeting Madiba multiple times, Naomi knows what a truly great man he was. Naomi feels rooted in Africa and never fails to show her loyalty.

Naomi Campbell remembers Nelson Mandela on his birthday Photo credit: @naomi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Naomi shared a reel of pictures from the times she got to be in Tata Madiba’s presence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Naomi expressed her gratitude for the legacy Nelson left behind and thanked him for being “a testament to positive action”.

She posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

He was an incredible man

Fans flooded the comment section, letting Naomi know how lucky she was to have gotten to spend time with such a legend, and shared their memories of Mandela too.

Hillyhere:

"WOW! The HERO. You are lucky to have known this incredible man Naomi. MUCH LOVE."

Uramutlokwa:

"He was proud of you and he made sure that he told you that he really loves you. That is everything."

Pinki_xo:

"Happy birthday Tata."

Rmgblog:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Nelson Mandela! Thank you for all that you have done."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Friends, fans and colleagues hold candlelight ceremony for Sound Sultan

One week after the sad news of singer Sound Sultan’s death and it was evident that friends, family members, colleagues and fans were still nursing heartbreak.

A candlelight session was organised to honour the memory of the much-loved singer who lost his life to a battle with cancer.

Those in attendance wore black shirts that had been customised with the singer’s name and image.

There were also banners, balloons among other items that carried the name and pictures of the Nigerian superstar.

Source: Legit