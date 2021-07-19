Many are still mourning late Nigerian musician Sound Sultan who passed away on Sunday, July 11

Friends, fans and colleagues recently came together to honour the memory of the Mathematics crooner by holding a candlelight session

Videos from the ceremony sparked fresh reactions from social media users with some praying for the late singer to rest in peace

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Exactly one week after the sad news of singer Sound Sultan’s death and it is evident that friends, family members, colleagues and fans are still nursing heartbreak.

Just recently, a candlelight session was organised to honour the memory of the much-loved singer who lost his life to a battle with cancer.

Candlelight ceremony held for late Sound Sultan. Photo: @soundsultan/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Those in attendance wore black shirts that had been customised with the singer’s name and image. There were also banners, balloons among other items that carried the name and pictures of the Nigerian superstar.

One of the videos making the rounds online captured the moment those in attendance rendered a sombre version of the singer’s hit single, Mathematics.

Watch videos below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More condolence messages pour in for Sound Sultan

As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions from members of the online community who couldn’t attend the candlelight ceremony.

Read some of their comments below:

ignorantpeopleofbiafra said:

"Celebrity has a wider range of impact outside of their core areas like sultan. Music, comedy, actor, sports (basketball), social commentator name it and he was top norch in all!!"

iamqueen_latifah said:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him peace in his grave."

chocoberry_shoxzy said:

"We love you S.Sultan but I believe Allah took you home to rest because he loves and know the best for you."

omodolapo10 said:

"Who else saw sound sultan smiling down at them Rest in power king."

Darey, Falz, Waje and Yemi Alade pay tribute to Sound Sultan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that music stars Waje, Falz, Yemi Alade and Darey performed a tribute in honour of their friend and colleague Sound Sultan.

The celebrity singers who are coaches on The Voice singing show performed the singer’s 2016 hit single Motherland.

The powerful performance stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people saying they were moved to tears.

Source: Legit.ng