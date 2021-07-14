Reality star Dr Cherry recently treated her fans and followers on Instagram to a question and answer session

However, the majority of those who flooded her DM had questions about her constant bashing of BBNaija’s Tacha

Dr Cherry explained that she doesn’t hate Tacha, adding that it’s impossible for everyone to support each other

Former Ultimate Love show housemate, Dr Cherry, recently allowed her fans and followers on Instagram to satisfy their curiosity by organising a question and answer session.

Those who flooded her DMs had so many questions about why the doctor constantly goes after former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Natacha Akide.

Dr Cherry fields questions about the feud with Tacha. Photo: @drcherryofficial/@symplytacha

Source: Instagram

One follower’s question read:

"I mean no disrespect, but I notice that you attack Tacha so many times. Please how did Tacha offend you?"

I don't hate Tacha

Responding to the question, the doctor pointed out that people have noticed the situation with her and Tacha. Cherry, however, added that she has no hate towards Tacha but it’s impossible to agree with everyone’s opinion.

When another follower asked why Cherry hates Tacha, she reiterated that she doesn’t hate the BBNaija star while urging fans to stop sending death threats.

Still on the Tacha matter, a fan asked Cherry why she doesn’t support the reality star.

Cherry, however, responded by asking the individual if she supports everyone. She added that Tacha has all the support she needs around her.

Tacha and Mercy are not enemies

On the possibility of Tacha and Mercy Eke becoming friends, Cherry told her follower that the ladies are not enemies. She added that the individual posing the question doesn’t understand how the entertainment industry works.

See screenshots below:

Dr Cherry says she doesn't hate BBNaija's Tacha. Photo: @drcherryofficial

Source: Instagram

Dr Cherry comes for Tacha over BBNaija comment

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Dr Cherry joined other social media users who condemn BBNaija star Tacha over a statement she made.

The BBNaija star had claimed that the reality show did not help her life and that she was the one who gave them a show instead.

According to Dr Cherry, even Tacha’s Davido tattoo could not have brought her far into the limelight like BBNaija.

Source: Legit