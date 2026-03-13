United Bank for Africa hosted a quarterly Business Series event as part of activities marking International Women’s Month

The hybrid event featured panelists who shared insights on women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal growth

UBA highlighted its Gen W platform designed to support women building businesses, advancing careers, and leading across industries

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, hosted an engaging edition of its quarterly Business Series, bringing together accomplished female professionals and entrepreneurs to explore the theme “Gen.W: The Evolved Woman.”

The hybrid event took place at the bank’s headquarters in UBA House in Lagos and was also streamed live to viewers worldwide. Organized as part of activities marking International Women’s Month, the session focused on how women are reshaping leadership, business, and innovation across Africa.



Discussions emphasized the growing influence of women who are redefining success while making meaningful and sustainable contributions in their fields.

Opening the event, UBA’s Group Head of Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, described the evolved woman as someone who confidently steps forward, contributes actively, and ensures her voice is heard in spaces that matter.

The session was moderated by media personality and actor Tobi Bakre, who reflected on the idea of an “evolved woman” as a concept that goes beyond fixed standards.

According to him, such a woman understands her value and encourages other women to embrace their own worth, creating an environment where everyone feels they belong.

Female Entrepreneurs Share Journeys and Insights

The event featured a panel discussion with prominent entrepreneurs and media professionals, including Joycee Awosika, founder of ORÍKÌ Group; Tomike Adeoye, media personality and digital entrepreneur; Olufunke Davies, founder of Fine-Funky; and award-winning broadcaster Ayo Mario-Ese.

They shared personal experiences about the challenges they faced and the lessons that shaped their growth as business leaders.

Awosika, an energy economist and advocate for African heritage, explained that an evolved woman possesses a strong sense of identity and purpose.

Awosika said:

“That woman does not need to ask to sit at the table, she is creating her own table and adding value. As your company is growing, you must grow too, and always do an audit of where you need to become a better leader."

To Adeoye, the question of what a woman is bringing to the table has now become obsolete, as the evolved woman is now bringing their own table.

She added:

“She is now more vocal about their struggles, setting the standards and she is not ready to give up on her dreams.”

Mario-Ese highlighted the need for women to confidently share their achievements. She encouraged women to tell their stories, identify their strengths, and remain open to collaboration.

She said:

“As an evolved woman, you have to find out what you are comfortable doing, and create your own unique offering, and also be open to collaboration.”

Davies also spoke about her entrepreneurial journey, revealing that she explored several ventures before discovering her niche.

She encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to start with the resources they have and grow from there.

Davies said:

“It is important to do your research, streamline and think about relatability. But the important thing I will say is start where you are as it is a progression.”

UBA’s Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, praised the panelists and participants for contributing to the discussion. She emphasized the importance of women supporting one another, noting that every woman has a unique story and community that can inspire others.

Ladipo also highlighted the bank’s Gen W initiative, a lifestyle platform created to support and connect women who are building businesses, advancing careers, and leading across industries.



Through initiatives like the Business Series, UBA continues to reinforce its dedication to empowering women and entrepreneurs.

By creating spaces for dialogue, mentorship, and knowledge sharing, the bank aims to inspire a new generation of female leaders and innovators across Africa and beyond.

